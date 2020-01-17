Razorback Men’s Basketball to wear new uniforms in match against Kentucky on Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A big-time showdown is set for this weekend.

The Hogs are taking on the number 10 team in the country, and they will be putting on a show in their new uniforms.

Coach Eric Musselman showed it off for players Thursday.

There’s a Razorback logo on the front with the number, but Coach Musselman says it will take more than just looking good, they also need help from the crowd.

“You are not going to get the crowd involved in the game if you don’t play with incredible energy and effort,” Musselman says. “You can’t walk in here and think you are going to have an incredible sellout. It is up to us to create the energy.”

Arkansas is hosting 10th-ranked Kentucky on Saturday.

Both teams are 3-1 in conference play.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. You can catch the action on ESPN.