Eric Musselman shares excitement after win against Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- Eric Musselman is excited about the heart his team is showing.

The Hogs have come from behind to win twice this season, including a big conference win on the road at Ole Miss Saturday.

For the first-year coach, he knows getting down early is something he needs to help his team with, including pre-game strategy.

“You know, we go to our go-to scorers in the second half,” Musselman says. “In the first half, there are a lot of play calls and stuff that are run, and five guys are touching the ball and there are more movement than the last 10 minutes of the game. You know, we have specific sets with different wrinkles and so we are dictating who is taking those shots and who has the ball in their hands to make decisions.”

The Razorbacks are back at it Wednesday at 7:30 against Vanderbilt. That game is on the SEC Network.