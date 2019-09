FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) – A pair of Arkansas favorites have teamed up for the benefit of Razorback fans as Core Brewing & Distilling Company is now the Official Craft Brewery of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Arkansas based company is the latest addition to team of official Razorback Athletics sponsors coordinated through Learfield-IMG Sports.

“We are excited to welcome Core Brewing as an official sponsor of our program,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “As an Arkansas based company, Core has an understanding of our state and the deep connection between Arkansans and the Razorbacks. We are appreciative of Core’s support of our program, which will assist us in continuing to make a difference in the lives of our student-athletes. Additionally, our fans will benefit from the opportunity to enjoy some of their favorite Core brands at Razorback events.”