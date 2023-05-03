MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals in 2016, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday.

Bowie, 32, was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given.

Former Southern Mississippi star and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie smiles during halftime of a college football game between Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi.

The company released the following statement on Instagram:

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her.” As the story continues to develop, we ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Bowie was born in Sand Hill, Mississippi. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, where she set a school record in the indoor long jump, according to her management company, Icon Management Inc.