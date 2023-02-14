Mobile, Ala. – Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira had his best scoring tournament – and the second-best in school history – to win the Hal Williams Collegiate, played at Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course, by five strokes with a 15-under-par score of 198. Overall, Arkansas had three place among the top 15 – Julian Perico was T6 and Manuel Lozada was T15 – to lead the Razorbacks to a runner-up finish with a 23-under-par score of 829.

Illinois, ranked fifth, won the team title with a score of 816 (-36) and the Razorbacks (829) finished second ahead of #21 Kansas State (839) and #49 Southern Miss (844).

Fernandez de Oliveira wins his second collegiate event and recorded his second top-6 finish in two springs events for the Razorbacks after winning the Latin America Amateur Championship in January. He was in second place by one stroke after both rounds one (with a 65) and two (with a 68) before firing another 65 – the low round for Tuesday – to pull away for the win.

His 54-hole of 198 was his best by seven strokes and the second-best in school history behind Julian Perico’s 197 (-13) in winning the 2018 Jerry Pate Intercollegiate while his 54-hole score of 15-under in relation to par was his best by seven strokes and second-best in school history behind Sebastian Cappelen’s -17 (199) at the 2011 Border Olympics. Also, his two 65’s this week tied his career-low, 18-hole rounds.

In addition to Fernandez de Oliveira entering the Arkansas record book, the Razorbacks posted one of the best results in program history. The 271 in the opening round ties for the seventh-best, 18-hole score, the 551 for the rounds one and two ties for the fourth-best, 36-hole score in a 54-hole event, the 829 total ties for the fourth-best, 54-hole total and the 23-under score in relation to par ties for the eighth-best, 54-hole score.

In the final round, Fernandez de Oliveira, who only had six pars over the final 18 holes, raced out to a hot start with three birdies through six holes. Over his final 11 holes, he posted two pars, three bogeys and six birdies. He held off #14 Tommy Kuhl (Illinois) for the win with birdies on holes 16 and 18. Overall, he led the field with 18 birdies over his 54 holes.

Perico finished with a 7-under-par total of 206. It marked the sixth time Perico has shot at least 206 for 54 holes, which is a school record. He had his third top-10 finish of the season, tying for sixth (67-71-68). He climbed five spots in the final round with his 3-under 68, carding a bogey and four birdies.

Lozada posted his third top-20 finish, tying for 15th (68-70-72=201 / -3). He had 30 pars over his final 36 holes and his 39 pars for the event was the fourth-best total.

Christian Castillo tied for 34th (71-71-73=215 / +2) and Matthew Griggs tied for 48th (72-71-74=217 / +4).

Arkansas returns to action Mar. 5-7 at its own Cabo Collegiate, played at the Twin Dolphin Club in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The Hal Williams Collegiate

Feb. 13-14

Host School: South Alabama

Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course || Mobile, Ala.

7,168 yards || Par 71



1 #5 Illinois 273-273-270=816 / -36

2 Arkansas 271-280-278=829 / -23

3 #21 Kansas State 282-279-278=839 / -13

4 #49 Southern Miss 284-280-280=844 / -8

5 Oral Roberts 280-277-290=847 / -5

6 VCU 284-277-288=849 / -3

7 Kent State 284-281-289=854 / +2

8 Davidson 290-280-285=855 / +3

9 Texas State 285-288-283=856 / +4

10 Memphis 283-281-293=857 / +5

11 Western Kentucky 288-286-284=858 / +6

12 South Alabama 291-276-294=861 / +9

13 Louisiana 287-290-292=869 / +17

14 Toledo 287-300-283=870 / +18

15 Seton Hall 296-287-288=871 / +19