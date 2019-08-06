Marathon mania begins with training in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It takes a lot of training to prepare your body for a marathon.

Training is getting underway for runners gearing up to tackle the 18th Annual Little Rock Marathon next Spring.

A kickoff party on Tuesday was expected to bring in hundreds of athletes who will run one of the races on the weekend of Feb. 28- March 1.

Coaches were on hand to walk them through the training program, which is sponsored in part by KARK..

Haylee Brooks got a sneak peek at the gathering during KARK 4 News at 4PM. Watch her attached reports.

