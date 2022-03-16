PINE BLUFF, Ark – There have been many Historically Black College and Universities all-star games in the past but none like the one being held on April 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This HBCU All-Star game will be the first to be played during NCAA Final Four weekend, giving players a chance to show their skills in front of more scouts than ever.

Shawn Williams, point guard for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and former player at Maumelle High School will be a part of this HBCU history.

Shawn is 1 of 24 HBCU basketball players in the nation to be selected to head to New Orleans.

“I’m trying to go kill. I got a point to prove. I’m not trying to kick it and have fun. I’m trying to go showcase my talent,” Williams said.

The senior Golden Lion says he is all business and isn’t going to waste this opportunity.

In his first season with the UAPB Golden Lions, Shawn earned SWAC Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-Conference honors.

This was a great year. I don’t think I can explain it enough,” said Williams reflecting on his first, last, and only season he’ll play for the black and gold.

Shawn has made a few stops in his college career.

He started at East Carolina University, then Nex Mexico State, Nicholls University, and now finishing off in his home state. Something he is proud of, although he never thought he’d be at UAPB.

For athletes of all ages, Shawn says you can go to HBCUs and still have great success. He is a prime example.

UAPB Head Coach, Soloman Bozeman says Shawn’s work ethic is a testament to his success. Bozeman says his star guard would wake up at 6 am every morning for an extra workout and stay after practice for an extra 45 minutes.

“He just had relentless work ethic and I’m glad to see all the work pay off,” said Coach.

Bozeman feels Shawn’s success will attract more players to the university and he says he is “looking forward to him getting that MVP at the all-star game”