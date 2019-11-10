Tucker’s 3 TDs power Prairie View past UAPB, 37-20

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Dawonya Tucker ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 37-20 on Saturday.

Trazon Connley completed 12 of 17 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers. Six of his completions, including a 25-yard touchdown, were to Jordan Jones who had 119 receiving yards.

The Panthers (4-5, 3-3 SWAC) led 16-0 at halftime and added the Connley-to-Jones touchdown in the third-quarter touchdown before UAPB got on the board.

Trailing 30-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Shannon Patrick threw two touchdown passes to draw the Golden Lions (5-5, 2-4) within 30-20 but Tucker closed out the scoring with a 49-yard TD run for the Panthers.

Patrick completed 15 of 23 passes for 237 yards and the two touchdowns.