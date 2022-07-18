GILLETTE, WY. – It’s rodeo time for a group of Arkansas high schoolers who have traveled west.

Each Year Arkansas is well represented at the National High School Rodeo Finals, and this year is no different.

Gillette, Wyoming is where the cowboys and cowgirls from across the state and country, as well as Canada, are gathering for a week full of competition.

From roping to bull riding, barrel racing to tie down, it’s all on the line for that championship buckle and scholarships.

Eyes will continue to be on Team Arkansas as the week roles along.