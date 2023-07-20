LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s getting down to the wire in Gillette, Wyoming at the National High School Rodeo Finals.

Team Arkansas is heading in to the second round with several competitors in the running against more than a thousand other cowboys and cowgirls from across the country.

This year’s event marks the 75th year for nationals, and a big year for Sherwood’s Lena Harrell and Bismark tie-down roper Lane Allen, both seniors.

Competitors know well the tug of war between competing against yourself — and all others heading into the final round.

To let some of the pressure off, all of the competitors headed to the volleyball courts, unfortunately Arkansas lost to Oklahoma.

Clearly team Arkansas is saving their best for the rodeo arena.

For more information on the Arkansas High School Rodeo, visit AHSRA03.com.