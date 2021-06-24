Special Olympics two-day event begins Thursday at Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. – Over 400 athletes are taking part in a two-day Special Olympics event starting Thursday at Harding University.

The athletes and crew running the event are taking precautions as Arkansas is still coming out from underneath the umbrella of COVID-19 restrictions.

While the world was left waiting during the pandemic, all of the Special Olympic athletes continued to train and prepare over the past 15 months for their moment to shine.

There are normally about 2000 volunteers for the event, but this year there will be 100 for each venue, with five venues holding events at the University this year.

Thursday will have a focus on track and field along with swimming events.

Friday events will include more track and field, power lifting, and tennis competitions.

This year will also look a bit different with the event coordinating staggered time for teams so that there isn’t a mass gathering during events.

You can watch the Special Olympics Arkansas summer games LIVE by clicking HERE.