LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An outbreak of tornado warnings in central Arkansas led state officials to postpone the Class 2A State High School Football Championship game Friday night.

The matchup between Fordyce and McCrory has now been rescheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Officials said that parking for the Sunday game will be free and tickets purchased for Friday night’s game will be honored.

Due to the continued severe weather in Little Rock, tonight’s game has been postponed to Sunday at 2:30 pm. Parking will be free and tickets purchased for tonight's game will be honored Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6KSP1il5G6 — AAA (@ArkActAssn) December 11, 2021

