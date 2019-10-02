Razorbacks Selected for 12 TV Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball will play 12 nationally televised games during the 2019-20 season, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Six home games and six road contests have been selected, giving fans a chance to catch the Razorbacks both at home and on the road. 11 of the 12 games will air on SEC Network, while one, when the Hogs host Kentucky, will air on ESPN2. All remaining SEC games will be available to stream on SEC Network +.

Arkansas’ complete TV Schedule is as follows:

Tulsa – Dec. 11 (SECN)

@ Auburn – Jan. 5 (SECN)

Missouri – Jan. 12 (SECN)

@ Vanderbilt – Jan. 19 (SECN)

Georgia – Jan. 23 (SECN)

@ Missouri – Feb. 2 (SECN)

South Carolina – Feb. 6 (SECN)

Kentucky – Feb. 9 (ESPN2)

@ Ole Miss – Feb. 16 (SECN)

Tennessee – Feb. 20 (SECN)

@ Florida – Feb. 23 (SECN)

@ Mississippi State – Feb. 27 (SECN)

In addition to those 12 games, the SEC Network will provide whip-around coverage on the first day and the last day of conference play. Arkansas opens the SEC slate with a home game against Texas A&M on January 2, and closes conference play with a home matchup against LSU on March 1.

