Pig Trail Nation live after announcement of Chad Morris out as head coach

Hopes that John Stephen Jones or K.J. Jefferson would provide a spark to Arkansas offense quickly faded and the Hogs defense turned in its worst performance of the Chad Morris era as Western Kentucky totally embarrassed the Razorbacks 45-19 in front of a small crowd at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The game started pretty much like it had with Arkansas' other two starting quarterbacks this season. After a holding penalty on the first play of the game the Razorbacks started in a hole. On 3rd and four Jones scrambled left and was picked off by Antwon Kincade at the Arkansas 42 after an off balanced throw.