Philander Smith College to host 2022 GCAC Basketball Championships

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) announced Wednesday that Little Rock will host the 2022 GCAC Basketball Championship February 25-27 Mims Gymnasium on the campus of Philander Smith College.

Men’s and women’s teams from Dillard University, Edward Waters, Fisk, Philander Smith, Rust and Tougaloo will be looking to earn the league’s automatic bid into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament, which begins in March.

The three-day tournament will feature 10 games, with four opening-round matchups that begin that Friday morning, with the two winners advancing to face the top two seeds in the conference semifinals on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the GCAC and Philander Smith College to bring the 2022 basketball championship to Little Rock,” Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gretchen Hall. “We know the teams and fans will enjoy their time in Arkansas’s capital city.”

Tickets go on sale in early February, with all sales will be completed digitally online and on-site at the championship through the official ticketing partner of the GCAC in HomeTown Ticketing.

For more information, visit GCAConf.com.