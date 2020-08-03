No-contact practice with helmets starts today

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Starting Monday, high school football players will have no contact practice with helmets for the first time since the pandemic.

The governor’s plan is to lift the no-contact rule next week, but it’s not definite.

At Parkview High School, the coach took each player’s temperature.

Then, they separated into groups of three per bench for their workout.

Everyone was distanced.

Coach Brad Bolding says they’re doing what they can to keep everyone healthy and safe.

“Sanitizing everything after a lift,” says Bolding. “We’ve had towels and stuff for each kid. Once they use it, we wash the towel. There’s been a lot of sanitizing that’s gone on as coaches.”

Up to this point, Parkview players had been conditioning all summer in three smaller groups.

Coach Bolding says the fact players can start wearing gear again is huge.

Governor Hutchinson approved helmets this week.

If full contact picks up next week, Bolding says the team will wear pads.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– High school sports received the green light to happen this fall. On Friday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said this applies to football, volleyball and cheer.

The governor said to football players, “Grab your helmet and be ready for practice. Then after practice, grab your mask.”

No contact sports practices continue Monday, but this time, football players can wear helmets.

Pictures taken by KARK's Mandy Noell

