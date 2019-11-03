Breaking News
Two people shot at Little Rock hotel, police say

Jones with 2 TDs, Jackson St. beats Pine Bluff 21-12

Local Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jalon Jones threw for one touchdown and ran for another score as Jackson State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 21-12 on Saturday night.

Jones had 162 yards passing for the Tigers (4-5, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The scoreless first quarter featured multiple mistakes by both teams, including a fumble and an interception by Jackson State and an interception and missed field goal by Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Jones struck early in the second quarter on a 72-yard touchdown throw to Terrell Kennedy III and the Tigers led 7-0 at halftime.

Jones capped the Tigers’ opening drive of the second half with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead. Omar Allen’s 13-yard scoring run for the Golden Lions (5-4, 2-3) closed it to 14-6 with 9:33 left in the third. Shannon Patrick hit Dejuan Miller for another Pine Bluff score, but the 2-point conversion try failed. Josh Littles returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and the Tigers led 21-12.

Patrick threw for 227 yards and a score for the Golden Lions. He was intercepted three times.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar