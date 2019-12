MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Layne Hatcher passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State held on for a 34-26 win over Florida International in the Camellia Bowl.

Strong ain’t the word, through any battle I’m going through it with you without a doubt. We love you coach. You deserve this ❤️ @CHbanderson pic.twitter.com/gQMvAjGjOo — LB (@LoganBaneBonner) December 22, 2019

The Red Wolves came back to life offensively for a final big drive, highlighted by All-American and game MVP Omar Bayless’s 52-yard catch down to the 12. Then they had two interceptions in the final minutes. Arkansas State won five of its last six games.