SEARCY, Ark. – The Harding Bison are continuing their perfect run in the 2023 football season after beating Lenoir-Rhyne in the NCAA Division II semifinals Saturday in Searcy.

The dominant 55-14 win sends the Bison to McKinney, Texas, for the NCAA Division II Championship on Saturday, Dec. 16, for a noon showdown with the Colorado School of Mines.

Harding dominated the game on the ground, racking up six rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score. Quarterback Cole Keylon ran in the team’s first score and added another through the air in the third quarter.

Fullback Blake Delacruz added two scores of his own on the ground, while sophomore returner added another TD with the Bison’s first return score of the season.

The ground attack helped Harding take something else from Lenoir-Rhyne, with a 5-yard run by freshman fullback Andrew Miller in the third quarter giving the Bison the single-season rushing record, previously set by the Bears in 2013.

Harding’s upcoming opponent is trying to claim the title for the second straight year. The 14-0 Orediggers, who beat Kutztown 35-7 Saturday to punch their own title ticket, lost last year’s championship game to Ferris State 41-14.