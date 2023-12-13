SEARCY, Ark. – Cheers, music and a lot of glow sticks filled Harding University’s campus Wednesday night as the football team made its way down Park Avenue on campus to head to the NCAA Division II Championship in McKinney, Texas.

“This is our first time to make it so it’s just a wonderful opportunity,” Harding University President Mike Williams said.

Hank Noblin and Brenley Colbert are both seniors at Harding who said they go cheer on the team at every game and will even be there on Saturday.

“Coming from freshman year not having a football season because of COVID and now here we are senior year getting to go to the national championship is amazing,” Colbert said.

“I think it’s awesome, it really just kind of shows the energy on campus right now, everyone’s super excited, super united about it, just the Harding community is really showing out right now,” Noblin said.

This is the first time in school history for the Bisons to make it to the national championships and students like Spencer Aiello said they know what the team will be bringing home.

“I think it’s going to be a Bison win,” Aiello said. “It’s going to be a great game, but I think it’s going to be a Bison win, first of program history and go Bisons.”

The team is playing against the number one ranked team Colorado School of Mines.

They will play at noon on Saturday.