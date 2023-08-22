The school year is now underway, which means high school football is about to begin. One of the biggest games all season is this Saturday at the War Memorial Stadium.

Shane Broadway joined KARK 4 News with details on the 2023 Salt Bowl and events leading up to the big game.

Broadway said that Benton High and Bryant High will have a pep rally Tuesday on Interstate 30 at 6 p.m. Coaches and players will have a press conference and luncheon Wednesday and a community blood drive will be held Thursday. On Friday, the rivals will have a volleyball competition at the Benton arena at 5 p.m.

The rival teams also teamed up to help their communities with the 2023 Salt Bowl Donation Drive Competition benefitting Goodwill, which will end Friday, Aug. 25.

Tickets for the game will be on sale Friday until 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased electronically at SaltBowlAR.com or in person at Benton City Hall or Bryant Family Pharmacy.