BRYANT, Ark. – Just one day after announcing the departure of longtime head football coach Buck James, the Bryant School District announced late Wednesday that former assistant Quad Sanders will lead the Hornets team.

District officials said Sanders was returning to lead the program after leaving in March to be Jonesboro’s new head coach.

Sanders joined the Bryant coaching team in 2018, serving as defensive coordinator through five state championships.

The hire follows the news of James leaving Bryant to be head coach of the Conway High School Wampus Cats.

Bryant’s incoming athletic director Kirk Bock spoke on Sanders’ qualifications as head coach.

“Coach Sanders is respected and loved by both players and coaches,” Bock said. “As a colleague of Coach Sanders for the past five years, I can attest to the strong work ethic he will bring to the position and the program.

Prior to his time at Bryant, Sanders was an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, McPherson College in Kansas and Wester Colorado University.

He also played football and basketball for the University of Central Arkansas, later becoming a graduate assistant with the football team.