NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas baseball season is still alive and all is good in the Natural State.

The Diamondhogs reached their 14th super regional after beating Oklahoma State 7-3 Monday night in Stillwater. This makes it back to back years they’ve made it to the supers and fans couldn’t be happier.

“I enjoyed every minute of it until about the eighth inning,” longtime Arkansas super fan Peggy Yielding said. “Then it got a little stressful. Hahaha.”

But after the game was over, “Oh woo pig sooie. They went back to being the Hogs we love,” Yielding added.

However, it’s not just the baseball team who has been balling, almost all the other major Arkansas sports teams have been great this past season.

Arkansas is the only NCAA university in the country to have a football team win a January bowl game, have its soccer and men’s basketball team make it to the Elite 8, and have its softball and baseball team make it to the Super Regionals.

“It’s fun to watch,” Yielding said. “That’s what I do, watch sports haha.”

In all Peggy’s life of being a Hog fan, there have only been a handful of times she can recall the whole hog pen being this good.

“The Eddie Sutton years, Norm DeBryin, and the Frank Broyle years,” Yielding said. “I don’t know if they were ever all together. If so, that was good. There’s always been good Razorback ball. Always.”

Arkansas will travel to Chapel Hill to play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Super Regionals starting Saturday June 11 at 10:00 a.m. on ESPN.