CENTRAL, Ark – Popular Bryant Coach Buck James is trading out his jersey and heading to Conway.

The Bryant School District confirmed the move Tuesday morning saying, “While we were surprised to learn of this development, we wish Coach James the best moving forward.”

Fans on both sides say they’re shocked.

“Shocked, stunned, I didn’t see this coming at all,” Drive Time Sports host Randy Rainwater said.

James made a name for himself coaching the Hornets to five state championships in the last five years. Many fans say it’s a big get for Conway.

“I think it’s a big deal with him winning so many championships in such a short time,” football fan Chad Stephenson said.

In the last few years, Conway fans said Bryant has been nearly unstoppable. Some analysts say that could all change this season.

“You got to believe bringing that kind of expertise and that almost magical touch you got to believe it’s going to bring success to Conway,” Rainwater said.

The Bryant School District announced its opening a search for a new head coach, hoping to continue their winning tradition.