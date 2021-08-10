Eli Manning among speaker lineup at 2021 Little Rock Touchdown Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Touchdown Club has announced their list of speakers in their 2021 lineup.

According to officials from the Little Rock Touchdown Club, the lineup will include Pro Football Hall of Fame members including former football quarterback Eli Manning along with 16 other speakers.

“Simmons has been proud supporters of the Little Rock Touchdown Club for seven seasons. We are delighted to hear from each of these talented and inspiring individuals as they share their passion and the lessons they’ve learned throughout their careers,” chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation, George Makris said.

Below is the full lineup for the 2021 Little Rock Touchdown Club.