Days of festivities set as Razorbacks face UAPB Golden Lions at War Memorial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium will be the site of the historic showdown between the University of Arkansas Razorbacks and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, Oct. 18.

This will be the first football game played against another Arkansas school since 1944 and their first-ever meet up with the Golden Lions.

The days leading up to the game will ramp up with lots of festivities and planned events, including:

Thursday, October 21: The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will host a 10 a.m. reception for its Arkansas Razorback African American display. This will serve as the launch of a capital campaign to raise money for a permanent digital display.

Friday, October 22: Tailgating will take place on the former War Memorial golf course. From 1-9 p.m., the former pro shop will host a Rib Jam with ribs and sides benefitting UAMS and Arkansas Children’s Hospital first responders. Tickets are $45 each. Live music will be featured all day, with voter registration and COVID testing and shots available from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Friday, October 22: From 5:30-7:30 p.m., the River Market will host a free, public “Tusk V Meet & Greet” with the famous Arkansas Razorback mascot at St. Vincent’s Plaza at the corner of River Market and President Clinton Avenues.

Saturday, October 23: A morning of tailgating will include a children’s play area, food trucks, and entertainment.

Saturday, October 23: Kick-off is at 11 a.m. between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the UAPB Golden Lions.

Saturday, October 23: After the game, celebrate victory in Little Rock’s River Market Entertainment District, the epicenter of the city’s nightlife scene. At the game’s unofficial 5th Quarter, find live music at great bars. Get a wristband and a signature cup at any participating entertainment district venue to take alcohol out of the bar and into the street (see rules here.)

Tickets are available to the game, which kicks off at 11 a.m. and will include a pregame flyover as a salute to our nation’s heroes and half-time performances from the Best in Sight and Sound, the Razorback Marching Band, and the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South, the UAPB Golden Lion Marching Band. Stadium regulations can also be found here.