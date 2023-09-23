LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday morning, a truck convoy for the Special Olympics spread awareness and raised funds for athletes in the Capital City.

More than one hundred trucks took part in the convoy, which started at FedEx Freight on Lindsey Road.

Trucking companies and drivers from across the state took part and were escorted in their convoy through Little Rock by the Arkansas Highway Police.

Butch Rice, president of Stallion Transportation Group said that today is a great day to be with Special Olympics.

“We have a lot of carriers from different companies, it’s just a great day to be with Special Olympics today.”

Terri Weir from Special Olympics Arkansas said that what the truckers do to support the group is an amazing partnership of love and passion.

“What we do supports our athletes throughout all of their live skills and everything they do throughout the day,” Weird said. “What the truck drivers do and what the trucking companies do to support that is an amazing combination, partnership of love and passion.”

Special Olympics Arkansas provides opportunities for more than 19,000 athletes and 16,000 volunteers in all counties across the state of Arkansas.

Saturday’s convoy was also supported by the Arkansas Trucking Association.