CABOT, Ark. – Over the weekend, the Arkansas High School Rodeo state finals took place in Texarkana.

By in large it was a successful weekend of competitions leading up to a few who earned their way to represent Arkansas at the national finals this summer in Gillette Wyoming.

One bull rider, however, will not be able to make the trip.

Brannon McMinn a young man following his rodeo dream, suffered a serious head injury after getting hung up under his bull while competing.

His family says doctors have been keeping him sedated until the brain swelling from his injuries decreases and then they’ll get him well enough for therapy.

It’ll be a long road, prayers have been pouring in for Brannon, he just graduated from Cabot High, where he excelled in academics and athletics.

We want to send our thoughts and prayers to Brannon and the McMinn family as well.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist him along the journey.