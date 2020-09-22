ATU suspends intercollegiate athletics activities through at least Oct. 4 due to COVID-19 cases

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- Officials with Arkansas Tech University (ATU) announced Tuesday they have suspended activities by its intercollegiate athletics teams through at least Sunday, October 4 due to COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release sent Tuesday, ATU is reporting 70 active cases of COVID-19 on its Russellville campus as of September 22.

Officials say of those cases, 52 are student-athletes.

“Our campus management of positive cases provides us with evidence that our classroom, residence hall and dining hall mitigation efforts continue to be successful,” said Dr. Keegan Nichols, ATU vice president for student affairs. “We will continue to support individuals who have tested positive and are in isolation while also providing appropriate guidance for those in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus. Doing so will limit further spread, provide for the safety of our campus community and allow us to maintain a manageable case load.”

According to the news release, ATU-Ozark Campus is reporting one active case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, September 22.

“It is vitally important that our students, faculty, staff and guests to campus continue to observe our COVID-19 precautions,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “We know that face coverings, social distancing and avoiding social gatherings are important in limiting the spread of the virus. If we take those steps, we will be successful in our goal of simultaneously maintaining a safe learning and working environment and providing a quality education for our students.”

To learn more about ATU’s COVID-19 mitigation and recovery efforts, click here.

LATEST POSTS: