ASU’s Adams gets Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week award

JONESBORO, Ark. — A senior wide receiver at Arkansas State University (ASU), Jonathan Adams Jr. was awarded the Sun Belt Offensive player of the week after an explosive performance against Big-12 opponent Kansas State. Adams recorded eight receptions for 98 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 38 seconds left, to help lift ASU to a 35-31 road win over Kansas State.

Adams eight receptions tied the most of his career, while his three touchdown receptions tied the third most in school history. The Jonesboro, Ark., native’s first two touchdown catches covered two and five yards, respectfully, while his game-winner came from 17 yards out. Adams’ season-high 98 yards included a long reception of 33 yards.