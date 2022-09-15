LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Since launching in November, the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation has coordinated and partnered with local youth leagues and organizations to donate thousands of dollars in sports equipment, grants and community give-back programs.

The foundation has coordinated a $10,000 bike donation from Academy Sports, raised nearly $7,000 in equipment grants for sports gear and donated $5,000 in support to sports education and local educators.

During its time, the foundation has also donated equipment to local college baseball programs, hosted multiple free youth clinics, and partnered with the Arkansas Scholars Program to educate 8th graders on the importance of staying in school and how to pursue a career in professional sports.

Lance Restum of the Travs Youth Foundation sat down with Caitrin Assaf to discuss the foundation and much more.