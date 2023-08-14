LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Travelers are having a great season, but there’s so much more to the organization, especially when it comes to helping area children.

Lance Restum, executive director of the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation, stopped by Arkansas Today to share what the club has been doing to benefit central Arkansas youth.

While the foundation is only in its second year, it has already given out more than $100,000 in donations, equipment and scholarships. The foundation has also held free baseball clinics that have helped more than 1,000 kids.

Restum explained that the group’s donations of equipment & tickets, as well as the grants they are offering, are expected to set new records in 2023. They also are launching a new program that will fund four scholarships each at Philander-Smith, Arkansas Baptist College and SAU-Tech.

The foundation has events coming up where people can support its work, including the annual golf tournament on Aug. 21 and joint youth clinic the Travs are holding with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sept. 9.

For the latest details on events and to see how to get involved, head to Travs.com.