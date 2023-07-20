LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Teenagers from the Natural State have been competing this week in the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming.

Two of the main standouts of the competition have been brothers Scout and Sanders McElroy, currently sitting second in the first go-round in team roping.

But even though they are Arkansas state champions from Mountain View, they don’t take anything for granted and feed off the energy, excitement and each other.

For more information on the Arkansas High School Rodeo, visit AHSRA03.com.