JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State University is welcoming a new men’s basketball coach, regarded as one of the top recruiters and assistant coaches in the nation with 15-plus seasons as a collegiate coach.

Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Wednesday that Bryan Hodgson has been hired as head coach of Arkansas State University’s men’s basketball program.

Hodgson comes to A-State after spending the last four seasons at the University of Alabama. He becomes the 17th head coach in program history.

“He possesses well-rounded experience with a successful coaching and recruiting background. Bryan has also been very involved with all operational aspects of collegiate programs while working his way from a junior college coach to the highest level of Division I,” Purinton said “He is a strong communicator who cares deeply about his student-athletes and puts them in the best position to succeed on the court and in the classroom.”

Hodgson was recently rated as the No. 2 recruiter nationally by 247Sports.com. Hodgson played a vital role in recruiting top-15 classes each of the last four seasons in Tuscaloosa. Alabama, the overall No. 1 seed this season.

“He has a great vision for Arkansas State basketball and the blueprint to carry it out in order to elevate our program to new heights,” Puriton continued. “I’m confident he will build a winning culture, and we look forward to his leadership as our head men’s basketball coach.”

“We will strive to not only put a winning product on the floor that our fans will enjoy watching, but also handle our business off the court and in the classroom in a manner that makes everyone proud,” Hodgson said. “There is no doubt that we have the potential for greatness here at A-State, and I can’t wait to get started.”

A press conference will be held in the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center, which is open to the public, will be held at an undetermined time next week to introduce Hodgson to fans and the university at large.