Arkansas State to welcome new AD at news conference

JONESBORO, Ark. – Officials at Arkansas State University are holding a news conference Thursday welcoming new athletic director Tom Bowen to Jonesboro.

Bowen previously led the athletics operations at the University of Memphis and San Jose State University. He also worked in the front office with the San Francisco 49ers.

He is replacing Terry Mohajir, who left Arkansas State in February to take the same job with the University of Central Florida.

The news conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and can be seen in the video player on this page.