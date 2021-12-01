Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher leaving Red Wolves, entering NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas State quarterback Layne Hatcher passes the ball during an NCAA football game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

JONESBORO, Ark. – After three years taking snaps for the Red Wolves, QB Layne Hatcher announced Wednesday that he is leaving Arkansas State and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Hatcher was the starter for ASU for the 2019 and 2020 campaigns but alternated with James Blackman as the signal-caller this season under new head coach Butch Jones.

In his tweet, the Pulaski Academy alum thanked his coaches, fellow players and the fans at Arkansas State, saying he would be “forever be grateful to this place!”

Thank you to Arkansas State, I have loved my time here with these coaches and players and will forever be grateful to this place! https://t.co/kX0bYpLRyO pic.twitter.com/PrhMRLrxsD — Layne Hatcher (@LayneHatcher) December 1, 2021

He also noted that he was entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility due to the NCAA’s COVID-19-related rules.

Hatcher’s first season was much lauded, with him picking up the Sunbelt Conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 on the back of a 167.9 passer efficiency rating. In 2020, he rotated with Logan Bonner at the QB spot as the Red Wolves went 4-7, the first losing season in a decade.

Hatcher threw for another 2,423 yards in the 2021 season as the Jones-led team went 2-10, racking up 19 touchdowns and a 129.4 passer rating.

Prior to heading to Jonesboro, Hatcher won nine prep state titles in football and wrestling with Pulaski Academy, earning multiple accolades including Gatorade and Max Preps Player of the Year in 2017. He also spent a redshirt season at the University of Alabama but never played a snap for the Crimson Tide.