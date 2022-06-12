LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a successful week of competition and fun in Florida, the Arkansas Special Olympics team is back home.

Team Arkansas finished with 143 medals and 35 ribbons.

Closing ceremonies were Saturday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

“I was really impressed by the friendships and comradery, and the friendships that were built,” Special Olympics athlete Josh McGuire said. “And the fact that we were able to place gold in every single division.”

Team Arkansas consists of 98 athletes and unified partners, along with 26 coaches, competing in 12 sports.

There is also a six-member delegation support staff.

Congratulations to all.