GILLETTE, WY. – Arkansans can be proud of how well they were represented in Wyoming at the High School National Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming.

The cowgirls and cowboys from around the state did a great job inside and outside of the arena making sure the Natural State was recognized as a team of athletes not to be taken lightly.

Team Arkansas did not come with a championship, but five team members finished in the top 20 out of competitors from the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

A big tip of the hat to all the families who made the long haul west to cheer on Team Arkansas during the competition.

Junior High and High School rodeos will kick off once again in September across the state.