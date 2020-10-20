A-State’s Adams earns second SBC Player of the Week Honor

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. was named the Sun Belt

Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday.

Adams had 15 catches for a career-high 177 yards and two touchdowns during the Red Wolves’ 59-52 victory over Georgia State last Saturday.

His 15 receptions not only matched former wideout J.D. McKissic’s school-record total against Missouri in 2013, they tied the most in the nation on this season and equaled the second-most in

Sun Belt history.

The Jonesboro native’s 177 receiving yards were the 13th most by an FBS player this year as well, while the game also marked the third time this season Adams has posted multiple touchdown receptions.

This season, he is averaging a Sun Belt-high 107.8 receiving yards per game that ranks 11th in the country.

Arkansas State continues Sun Belt Conference play this week with its second consecutive Thursday-night game, traveling to Boone, N.C., to face Appalachian State in a cross-divisional game that will be televised on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. CT.