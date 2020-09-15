A-State football game versus UCA rescheduled due to COVID-19

UPDATE:

Jerry Scott with ASU has confirmed that the rescheduling is due to positive COVID-19 tests among one position group. He says it is not a high volume of players and they started showing symptoms today.

ORIGINAL:

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday that its Sept. 19 home football game against Central Arkansas has been rescheduled for Oct. 10.

The game’s postponement is due to Arkansas State being unable to assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability.

A-State will not say if the rescheduling is COVID-19 related and will not say how many players are out or unavailable.

It was not the volume of total players unavailable, but rather the inability to field a safe number of players among the depleted position group that required the game be rescheduled.

UCA vs ASU will now meet on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Centennial Bank Stadium. UCA was scheduled to play Eastern Kentucky on that date but has moved that game to Saturday, Oct. 24 in Richmond, Ky.

“During these unique times, these situations are bound to occur,’ said Dr. Brad Teague, UCA’s director of athletics. “We have seen it across the nation. We were definitely ready and looking forward to competing against the Red Wolves, but we absolutely understand that the health and wellness of our student-athletes has to guide all our decisions.

“We certainly wish the best for ASU’s football team and look forward to traveling to Jonesboro on Oct. 10 for an outstanding in-state matchup.’

A-State also released a statement on the rescheduling of the game:

“We are obviously disappointed for the student-athletes participating from both schools, as well as both coaching staffs and fan bases,” said A-State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. “We are excited that we’ve rescheduled this game to be played at Centennial Bank Stadium on Oct. 10.

“While no one wanted this outcome, the health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first. We will remain diligent in our health and safety protocols, and we look forward to resuming our 2020 schedule next week against Tulsa.”

All tickets purchased for the UCA game will be honored on the new Oct. 10 game date.