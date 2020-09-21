A-State at Coastal Carolina Set for National Broadcast on ESPN2

JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State will open the Sun Belt Conference play at Coastal
Carolina where it will be televised on ESPN2 with an 11:00 AM (CT) kickoff on Saturday, October 3.

This game will be the fourth-consecutive nationally televised for the Red Wolves this season.

A-State has three additional broadcasts already scheduled for ESPN networks; vs Georgia State (ESPN), at Appalachian State (ESPN) and at Louisiana (ESPNU).

A-State returns to action Sept. 26, opening up its home slate Tulsa. Kickoff from Centennial
Bank Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Every Red Wolves football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

The live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).

