A house divided as Razorback family cheers for Texas A&M

Thousands of Arkansans are headed to Arlington to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Texas A&M Aggies. But one Arkansas family is having to split their loyalty for the big game.

Lawrence and Holly Meyer and Harrison Hestir are die-hard Razorback fans and have had a ball following the team through such a successful season.

“It’s been awesome seeing the Razorbacks do good this season compared to other seasons. This year they have success,” Razorback fan Harrison Hester said.

For Saturday’s game, you may see them front and center in the stadium.

“We’re on row 3 on the 50-yard line,” Razorback fan Lawrence Meyer said.

But, they’ll be sitting on the Aggie side.

“My son Nick Meyer is a Texas A&M student in mechanical engineering and a loyal Aggie fan,” Razorback fan Holly Meyer said.

They’ll have to split their loyalties as they visit their son and try to hold back the Hog Call amid a bunch of Aggies.

“I’m gonna cheer every good play for both teams and every touchdown for both teams,” Holly Meyer said.

They’ll even put family first and wear A&M gear.

“I’m loyal to my son and loyal to the Razorbacks,” Lawrence Meyer said.

Their son, Nick, says he’s not quite as loyal now that he’s moved to College Station.

“I grew up calling the Hogs and now I call home to tell them how much we will beat the Hogs,” Texas A&M student Nick Meyer said.

They’re a family divided by a Razorback and an Aggie, but everyone knows Natural State roots are hard to deny.

“There will always be a love for Arkansas and a love for home,” Nick Meyer said.