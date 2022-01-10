5 Razorbacks Who Could Have Breakout Season in 2022 on Offense

FAYETTEVILLE — Last week, I looked at five players on defense who could have a breakout season in 2022 and today it’s the same for the offense.

When the Razorbacks defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl that was the final time in an Arkansas uniform for many of the players. Arkansas had a large super senior class.

Here’s five players who have had varying degrees of success in the past, but could be looking at a big year in 2022.

Trey Knox, TE, 6-5, 209, Junior. Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman

It would be easy to leave Knox off this list considering he really had a breakout season in 2019 as a true freshman when he caught 28 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns, But that was at wide receiver. Since that freshman season, Knox endured some frustrating moments. With injuries devastating the tight end spot behind Blake Kern at tight end Sam Pittman moved Knox there. The move was a very good one for Knox. He finished third on the team with 20 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. He became a favorite target of KJ Jefferson in the two-minute offense.

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 205, Freshman, Royse City (Texas)

As a true freshman, Jackson caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Was one of the key recruits for Pittman and his staff in the Class of 2021. With Treylon Burks, Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren gone he will get his chance to have a much expanded role in 2022. Look for Jackson to capitalize on that opportunity.

Jalen St. John, OL, 6-5, 340, Redshirt Freshman, St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic

He has been buried on the depth chart behind some older players and the Hogs do return four starters on the offensive line. But Myron Cunningham is off to enter the 2022 NFL Draft and St. John has to be one of the leading candidates to move into that left tackle spot. Pittman also toyed with the idea of trying St. John at guard following the Georgia game.

Ty’Kieast Crawford, OL, 6-5, 355, Sophomore, Carthage (Texas), Charlotte Transfer

Much of the same for Crawford as St. John. Has been buried on the depth chart and Dalton Wagner is returning at right tackle for a super senior season. Pittman praised Crawford in the bowl practices and expect the former Carthage standout to get some long looks in the spring. He and St. John are very talented and will contend for increased playing time in 2022.

Bryce Stephens, WR, 6-0, 170, Freshman, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall

Redshirted this season, but did play in four games. Returned three punts for 53 yards and then had a trio of receptions in the bowl game for five yards. Has the speed to make things happen in the passing game and stretch the field. With so many of last season’s top receivers gone he will get a full shot in the spring to show what he can do.