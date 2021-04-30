War Memorial Stadium to host NJCAA Football Championship through 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced on Friday that Little Rock will be the planned location for the NJCAA Football Championship for the next three years at War Memorial Stadium.

The postponed 2020-2021 NJCAA Football Championship is slated for June 5, 2021 and will be nationally televised.

“We look forward to the NJCAA National Championship games coming to historic War Memorial Stadium to join a long tradition of classic football competitions,” said Stacy Hurst, Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary. “The economic impact of events like these is substantial and always benefits Central Arkansas. At the same time, we’re proud to showcase our improved stadium and allow these football fans to experience some great Arkansas hospitality.”

Since 1948, War Memorial Stadium has undergone several renovations and expansions. For over 70 years, millions of fans and teams have traveled through its gates to enjoy football games and events. In its original form, the stadium seated 31,000 people and because of expansion, now has a capacity of more than 54,000.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism in welcoming the 2021-2023 NJCAA Football Championships to the iconic War Memorial Stadium in the heart of Little Rock,” said Gretchen Hall, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “As we begin to bring group business back, being able to host this prestigious national program for three consecutive years and showcase our destination is a huge win for the city.”

Home to collegiate and high school competitions, concerts, speakers, and historic events, War Memorial Stadium stands to honor military personnel for their service. The stadium also serves as the second home to the Arkansas Razorbacks football program.

To order tickets and get game day information visit the event website.