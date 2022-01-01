Little Rock sports bars get monetary boost from Razorback bowl game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Razorback football team started the new year with a bowl victory over Penn State. A local sports bar manager said businesses benefited from the postseason performance.

Razorback fans went out Saturday to catch the Outback Bowl, and many were confident the Hogs would win.

“I think we’re going to blow them out,” said Jonathan Daniels, a fan.

The Hogs took care of business with a 24-10 victory, and it’s a “double win” for sports bars like JJ’s in Little Rock.

“It’s probably one of our biggest weekends of the year just with New Year’s on a Friday and gameday on a Saturday,” JJ’s manager Will Scott said.

Scott said the establishment started preparing for Hog fans bright and early.

“We get our kitchen [staff] in here around 8 a.m., and it takes them about 2 to 2.5 hours to get everything ready to go,” Scott said.

Just like how the Razorbacks approached this season, the extra preparation paid off at JJ’s.

“We usually fill out on gamedays, so we’re expecting quite a big crowd,” Scott said before the game.

That crowd came away happy, spending money and getting 2022 off to a good start.