LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Rangers won 2-0 against Texas United in the Semi-Finals of the Southern Conference USL League 2 playoffs Sunday.

This the Rangers first appearance in the Semi-Finals of the USL League 2, and now they’re making more history by advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Fans were tailgating before the start of the game. Ty Cobb and his family tailgate at every home match the Rangers have.

“Getting here at this point in the tenure of the team is awesome, it speaks a lot to the coach, the coaching staff, the players, it’s a big deal,” Cobb said.

Danny Hernandez attends those tailgates and hopes to encourage others to come support the Rangers.

“We support anything that is a Little Rock team. We support the Travelers, we support the Rangers, we just want the city of Little Rock to be shown,” Hernandez said.

They say the home of the Rangers, is the perfect place for soccer.

“You’re going to get the best bang for your buck in War Memorial it’s a historic stadium, it’s absolutely beautiful, we have an awesome team, big crowd, awesome fans, 7,000 people show up for USL 2 soccer, that just doesn’t happen anywhere else,” Hernandez said.

The atmosphere is one of the things they love the most about the team and the keepers of that high energy atmosphere are the Red Watch.

Zachary Powers is a part of the Red Watch, and he along with a group of other do what they can to keep the crowd on their feet.

“We are an organized group that gets together, and we make chants, play drums, we light off smoke, we do fundraisers, we do all kinds of things in order to make a great atmosphere for the people that come and support the players,” Powers said.

Powers says every time the Rangers take the field, their goal is to create an electric environment for everyone to enjoy.

“The entire 90 minutes we are giving love and showing support and making sure that not only the Rangers know that we’re there, but the other team knows we’re there,” Powers said.

With that competitive spirit in mind, these fans say they will support the Rangers not just today but in matches and seasons to come.