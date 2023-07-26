LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Rangers are off to Newport News, Virginia to play the Villages Soccer Club. This is the farthest the Rangers have ever made it in the playoffs.

Rangers coach Adriano Versari said they’ve never played this team before.

“We’re ready mentally, we know it’s going to be a tough match,” Versari said.

Media and Communications director Trent Eskola said they’ve been preparing, but knows the farther a team gets into the playoffs, the more challenging the matches become.

“We’ve kind of just gone with what we know about them and they’re a strong team that’s made it to the last 8 and we’re just going to play our best that we can,” Eskola said.

With only eight teams left in the playoffs, the team is ready to kick it into high gear, and hopefully keep the momentum going from their win over Texas United this past Sunday.

Jonathan Wardlaw said that he’s happy the Rangers got their win over Texas United, with hopes the momentum will continue through Friday’s match.

“We lost when we played them down there, and when they came up here, they tied us, so we felt like we owed them one– so I’m glad we were able to produce,” Wardlaw said.

He said while winning is always a goal, they’re also proud they’ve been able to help grow the sport of soccer in the area.

“These past couple of games we were able to host we had some pretty big crowds there, and a lot of people that have never been to a game before,” Wardlaw said.

With their eyes set on the USL League 2 Championship, they’re excited for this next match.

“We’re very excited, we’re ready, we have in mind the final goal which is next Saturday,” Versari said.

If the Rangers win this Friday, they’ll be named the Southern Conference Champions. Then, they’ll play against the East Conference Champions in the National Semi-Final on Sunday. The National Championship Match will be Saturday, Aug. 5.