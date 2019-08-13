John Daly tees off with President Trump

KARK
@pga_johndaly Instagram
BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Arkansas native pro golfer John Daly has played a round of golf with President Trump.
The pair teed off on Monday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.
Daly posted the following details on his Instagram:
View this post on Instagram I’m proud to be an AMERICAN, especially with this man leading our country! One of the greatest days of my life! Thank you for a great day #potus #dad ….you are the best! @realdonaldtrump @pga_johndaly 💯🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸💯🚂🇺🇸💯 #americafirst #peoplefirst #with #the #greatest #leader #of #our #country #proud #American #redwhiteblue #Maga #potus A post shared by pga_johndaly (@pga_johndaly) on Aug 12, 2019 at 7:37pm PDT
