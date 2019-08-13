John Daly tees off with President Trump

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release) – A total of 15 former University of Arkansas student-athletes will be inducted as members of the 2019 class of the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor this September.

The 2019 class consists of Razorbacks from nine different sports. The 2019 inductees were elected to the UA Sports Hall of Honor based on a vote by former Razorback letter winners in conjunction with the A Club. The UA Sports Hall of Honor, including the induction weekend, is coordinated by the Razorback Foundation, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

“The history and tradition of the Razorbacks is what helps set us apart from other programs around the nation,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “The Hall of Honor weekend gives us the opportunity to recognize outstanding individuals who have contributed to our enduring legacy. Their efforts on and off the field have elevated our university and our state. Congratulations to this year’s inductees and we look forward to celebrating with them this fall.”