Joe T. Robinson Defeats Rogers 66-58 in Offensive Battle

ROGERS, Ark. — If one was looking for a defensive classic they showed up to the wrong place Friday night in Rogers at Whitey Smith Stadium.

A couple of talented quarterbacks shred the other team’s defense with Joe T. Robinson prevailing 66-58 over the Mounties.

The Senators jumped out to a 20-0 lead and it appeared they were headed for an easy night. However, Rogers quarterback Hunter Loyd and his teammates had other ideas.

Loyd, a 2020 prospect, finished the night with seven touchdown passes while Robinson’s talented 2021 quarterback Buddy Gaston threw five of his own.

Robinson Class of 2022 standout E’Marion Harris went both ways for the Senators. He holds a long list of offers from major colleges including Arkansas.

At least three former Razorbacks were present for the game. Elliott Harris (2001-04) was there obviously to see his son E’Marion play. James Johnson (2002) and Nathan Ball (1999-2002), who is a former Rogers great, were also there. Johnson was a standout at Lake Hamilton before inking with the Hogs and Harris played at Marianna.

Robinson running back Hunter Smith stole the show for the Senators at his position, but Class of 2022 prospect Daryl Searcy Jr. also made the most of his carries.