Hot Springs Baseball Weekend historians reveal ‘Dream Teams’ of Arkansas associated legends

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Some of the most iconic baseball players in history fill the rosters of four “Dream Teams” who played or trained in Hot Springs or who have ties to Arkansas that were revealed Saturday by four prominent baseball historians as part of the 2021 Hot Springs Baseball Weekend.

The four “Dream Teams” contain the obvious legends such as Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron and Cy Young, as well as some less-well-known players such as Pie Traynor and John Clarkson.

The rosters were revealed Saturday at the Hot Springs Convention Center by a panel of historians: Bill Jenkinson of Willow Grove, Pa.; Tim Reid of Boca Raton, Fla.; Don Duren of Plano, Texas, and Mark Blauer of Pearcy, Ark. The four were joined by the late Mike Dugan of Hot Springs in doing the lengthy research that led to Hot Springs being documented as The Birthplace of Major League Baseball Spring Training.

“At least 40 percent of the members of the Baseball Hall of Fame played or trained in Hot Springs, so we had quite a chore to pick the best of the best,” Jenkinson said.

The rosters of the four All-time, All-star Dream Teams are:

MAJOR LEAGUERS WHO PLAYED COMPETITIVE GAMES IN HOT SPRINGS:

• First Baseman: Cap Anson (19th Century) — Hall of Fame

• Second Baseman: Jackie Robinson — Hall of Fame

• Third Baseman: Pie Traynor — Hall of Fame

•Shortstop: Honus Wagner — Hall of Fame

• Left Fielder: Mel Ott — Hall of Fame

• Center Fielder: Tris Speaker — Hall of Fame

• Right Fielder: Babe Ruth — Hall of Fame

• Catcher: Buck Ewing (19th Century) — Hall of Fame

• Designated Hitter: Hank Aaron — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: Cy Young (RH) — Hall of Fame

•Starting Pitcher: Walter Johnson (RH) — Hall of Fame

•Starting Pitcher: Smoky Joe Wood (RH)

• Starting Pitcher: John Clarkson (RH – 19th Century) — Hall of Fame•Reliever/Closer: Grover Cleveland Alexander (RH – 32 Saves) — Hall of Fame

• Manager: Connie Mack — Hall of Fame

PLAYERS WHO TRAINED OR COACHED IN HOT SPRINGS:

• First Baseman: Jimmie Foxx — Hall of Fame

• Second Baseman: Rogers Hornsby — Hall of Fame

• Third Baseman: Frank “Home Run” Baker — Hall of Fame

• Shortstop: Rabbit Maranville — Hall of Fame

• Left Fielder: Stan Musial — Hall of Fame

• Center Fielder: Al Simmons — Hall of Fame

• Right Fielder: Sam “Wahoo” Crawford — Hall of Fame

• Catcher: Mickey Cochrane — Hall of Fame

• Designated Hitter: Luke Easter

• Starting Pitcher: Satchel Paige (RH) — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: Bob Feller (RH) — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: “Old Hoss” Radbourn (RH – 19th Century) — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: Carl Hubbell (LH) — Hall of Fame

• Reliever/Closer: Lefty Grove (LH – 54 Saves) — Hall of Fame

• Manager: John McGraw — Hall of Fame

PLAYERS WHO WERE BORN OR LIVED IN ARKANSAS (OR PLAYED PROFESSIONALLY THERE):

• First Baseman: Keith Hernandez

• Second Baseman: Travis Jackson — Hall of Fame

• Third Baseman: Brooks Robinson — Hall of Fame

• Shortstop: Arky Vaughan — Hall of Fame

• Left Fielder: Lou Brock — Hall of Fame

• Center Fielder: Mike Trout — (Certain Future Hall of Famer)

• Right Fielder: Torii Hunter — (Future Hall of Famer)

• Catcher: Bill Dickey — Hall of Fame

• DH: George Kell — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: Dizzy Dean (RH) — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: Ferguson Jenkins (RH) — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: Lon Warnecke (RH)

• Starting Pitcher: A.J. Burnett (RH)

• Reliever/Closer: Al Hrabosky (LH)

• Manager: Paul “Daffy” Dean

PLAYERS FROM THE NEGRO LEAGUES WHO TRAINED OR PLAYED IN HOT SPRINGS, BUT DID NOT PLAY MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL:

• First Baseman: Buck Leonard — Hall of Fame

• Second Baseman: George “Tubby” Scales

• Third Baseman: Jud Wilson — Hall of Fame

• Shortstop: Dick Lundy

• Left Fielder: George “Mule” Suttles — Hall of Fame

• Center Fielder: Oscar Charleston — Hall of Fame

• Right Fielder: Cristobal Torriente — Hall of Fame

• Catcher: Biz Mackey — Hall of Fame

• DH: Josh Gibson — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: Smokey Joe Williams (RH) — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: Bill Foster (LH) — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: “Bullet Joe” Rogan (RH) — Hall of Fame

• Starting Pitcher: William Bell (RH)

• Reliever/Closer: Hilton Smith (RH) — Hall of Fame

• Manager: Rube Foster — Hall of Fame

This year’s Baseball Weekend also featured panel discussions by legends Al (The Mad Hungarian) Hrabosky, pitcher Rich (Goose) Gossage, baserunner Andre (The Hawk) Dawson and Hall of Fame outfielder Jim Edmonds as the celebrity guests.

There was also a series of panel discussions by the guest legends, a baseball card show and a preview tour of the nearly completed Majestic Park baseball complex being built on the site where many of the “Dream Team” members played or trained in the 20th Century.